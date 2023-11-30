In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 310 or TVS Apache RR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 310 or TVS Apache RR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 310 engine makes power and torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 engine makes power & torque Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm & Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 in 2 colours. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 mileage is around 34.45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less