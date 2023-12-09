HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v Launched At Motosoul 2023, Priced From 1.35 Lakh

2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V at MotoSoul 2023 motorcycle and music festival. The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is priced at 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets several upgrades for the new model year. This includes two new colour schemes along with the addition of dual-channel ABS with rear lift protection and a bigger 240 mm rear disc.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2023, 18:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more

The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets two new colours - Lightning Blue and Matte Black. It also comes with three riding modes and the SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system with Voice Assist that is now standard on the motorcycle. Power comes from the 160 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine that develops 17.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear have been carried over.

Also Read : Cyclone Michaung: TVS announces service support for customers affected by floods

2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V also gets 3 riding modes, rear lift mitigation while the motor now makes 17.3 bhp
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V also gets 3 riding modes, rear lift mitigation while the motor now makes 17.3 bhp

Bookings are now open for the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at the company’s showrooms. The motorcycle competes against the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Honda CB Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the likes in the segment.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2023, 18:22 PM IST
TAGS: Apache RTR 160 4V 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TVS Apache TVS Motor Company TVS MotoSoul 2023 TVS MotoSoul

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.