Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you buy

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market, which competes with TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.
Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market, which competes with TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Bajaj Auto recently gave the Pulsar NS200 a much-needed makeover. The updated iteration of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 was launched alongside its other NS series siblings, which include the NS125 and NS160. The newly launched updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes with an updated LED headlamp with LED daytime running light and a Bluetooth-enabled, fully digital instrument cluster. Among other updates, the turn indicators have been upgraded to LED from halogen units.

The newly updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 motorcycle comes available at a starting price of 157,427 (ex-showroom). With this model, Bajaj Auto aims to boost the sales of its Pulsar range of motorcycles as well as grab an even bigger share in the rapidly surging premium motorcycle market in India. However, the task of Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is not going to be an easy one, as it will have to compete with tough rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Here is a comparison between the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Specifications Comparison TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Engine 197.75 cc 199.5 cc
Transmission Manual Manual
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol
Check detailed comparison

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available in two variants – single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS, priced between 1.42 lakh and 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 commands a slightly higher premium over the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Specification

Powering the new Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Mated to a six-speed transmission, the E20-compliant engine churns out 24.13 bhp peak power at 9,750 rpm and 18.74 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets energy from a 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and produces 20.54 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of peak torque at 7,800 rpm. This means the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 offers the riders better power and torque than its rival from TVS.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2024, 15:25 PM IST
TAGS: Pulsar NS200 Apache RTR 200 4V Bajaj Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Bajaj Bajaj Auto Pulsar NS200 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V TVS Motor Company

