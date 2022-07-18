What makes New BMW G 310 RR different from TVS Apache RR 310

BMW Motorrad has launched its new G 310 RR fully faired sportsbike in the Indian market last week, which shares a host of components with TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW Motorrad, known for making premium motorcycles has garnered pretty good attention in the Indian market with its sub-500cc motorcycle G 310 RR and its adventure equivalent G 310 GS. Now, the premium German motorcycle brand has launched its updated G 310 RR sportsbike in India, which shares a host of components with TVS Apache RR 310, another popular model in the same segment. Visually, both the bikes appear similar. Both the bikes are built on the same platform and share the same engine. Also, both of them are built at TVS’ plant in Hosur.

Both the bikes draw power from the same 312.2cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 33.5 bhp power at 9,700 rpm in Sport/Track modes and 25.5 bhp at 7,700 rpm in Rain/Urban mode. The engine is capable of generating 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm and 25 Nm at 6,700 rpm in Sport/Track and Rain/Urban modes respectively.

However, despite all these similarities, there are differences as well that make both the premium offerings distinctive. Here is a quick look at what makes the new BMW G 310 RR different from TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310: Price

The BMW G 310 RR price starts at Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it ₹20,000 pricier compared to the TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310: TFT display

Both the BMW G 310 RR and TVS Apache RR 310 come fitted with the same 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. However, the instrument cluster unit in the BMW bike gets some brand-specific tweaks. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, which is not available in the TVS model. The TVS Apache RR 310 on the other hand gets a TVS SmartXonnect system that offers a turn-by-turn navigation display, telemetry data along with phone call and message notifications.

BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310: Tyres

Both the BMW G 310 RR and TVS Apache RR 310 run on different tyres. Both the bikes run on Michelin tyres but the TVS Apache RR 310 gets Michelin Road 5S, while the BMW G 310 RR uses Michelin Pilot Street.

BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310: Brakes

Both the BMW and TVS bikes come running equipped with different types of disc brakes. The Apache uses single petal disc brakes at the front and rear, while the BMW model uses conventional round disc brakes at the front and rear. Both the motorcycles come equipped with dual-channel ABS.

BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310: Suspension

Suspension is another segment where both bikes come equipped with different setups. Both bikes run the same 41mm USD front fork and pre-load adjustable monoshock as standard. The Apache RR 310 BTO (Built To Order) comes taking the suspension mechanism one step ahead. In the Dynamics package, it gets a fully adjustable suspension set-up that allows pre-load, compression and rebound adjustment at both ends.

