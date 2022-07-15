HT Auto
TVS Apache RR 310-based BMW G 310 RR launched in India at 2.85 lakh

The BMW G 310 RR comes out as a direct rival to other sub-400cc sport bikes such as KTM 390 Duke, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the TVS Apache RR 310. 
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2022, 14:31 PM
BMW Motorrad India and TVS have jointly developed the 310 platform. The 2022 G 310 RR is now the third model from the Germans to be based on this platform.
After recently rolling out the prices for the new yearly updated G 310 R naked street bike, BMW Motorrad India on Friday announced the launch of the new 2022 G 310 RR sport bike in the market starting at 2.85 lakh for the Standard variant and 2.99 lakh for Style Sport variant (ex-showroom). The much-awaited fully-faired sport bike from BMW Motorrad India comes based on the TVS Apache RR 310 entry-level sport bike and features the same design, features, and specification details.

On the outside, the G 310 RR adorns the exact same faired design as its counterpart from TVS. However, there is a new exterior paint livery and a ‘BMW’ logo that sets it apart from the donor model. The company has not introduced any notable design changes and it continues to be offered with dual-beam LED headlamps at the front, split seats, lowered handlebars, and a pointy tail end design with LED tail lights. The BMW's version also sports the same alloy wheel design, along with a red dipped frame that peeks out of the fairing.

The BMW G 310 RR shares its engine with G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles.
At the heart of the motorcycle sits the familiar 313cc, single-cylinder engine which is known to deliver 33.5bhp and 28Nm. The engine comes paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The same engine is also found on the G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles which are also based on the same engine platform.

After its debut in the Indian market, the G 310 RR sport bike will also be exported overseas where the company already retails the existing naked and adventure offerings. With the announcement of the new bike, BMW Motorrad India is hoping to grow its sales numbers in the small, entry-level bike segment which constitutes a major portion of the bike maker's sales.

The BMW G 310 RR comes out as a direct rival to other sub-400cc sport bikes such as KTM 390 Duke, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and the TVS Apache RR 310.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2022, 13:36 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad BMW Motorrad India BMW G 310 BMW G 310 RR TVS TVS Apache
