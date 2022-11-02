5 differences between TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 RR

HT Auto
  • BMW G 310 RR and TVS Apache RR 310 are based on the same platform. The Apache RR 310 is the flagship motorcycle for TVS whereas the G 310 RR is the most affordable fully-faired motorcycle in the line-up of BMW Motorrad.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2022, 16:35 PM
TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad share the 310 platforms with each other. Both manufacturers have motorcycles on this platform and they have been successful as well. TVS has the Apache RR 310 whereas BMW has the G 310 RR which was launched this year. The G 310 RR is the most affordable super sports motorcycle in BMW Motorrad's line-up whereas the Apache RR 310 is the flagship motorcycle for TVS.

 

There are quite a lot of similarities between motorcycles. The design of the motorcycles is identical. The 312.2 cc engine on both motorcycles is the same. It produces 34 hp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. There is no quick-shifter on offer but the motorcycle is equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch. In terms of equipment also both the motorcycles are quite close. However, there are some differences between the Apache RR 310 and G 310 RR. 

 

Here are five things in which the TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 RR differ from each other:

1

Tyres and braking equipment

TVS is using Michelin Road 5s for the Apache RR 310 whereas the BMW Motorrad is using Michelin Pilot Street tyres for the G 310 RR. It is the Apache that gets stickier tyres. 

Then there is the braking equipment. TVS Apache RR 310 comes with petal discs in the front and rear whereas the BMW G 310 RR uses conventional discs. 

2

BMW Motorrad might have tweaked the instrument cluster's graphics but they are not offering the Bluetooth connectivity that TVS offers with the Apache RR 310.

3

The motorcycles might have the same design but the paint schemes of both manufacturers are quite different. The frame of the Apache is finished in red in both paint schemes that is Titanium Black and Racing Red. The Racing Red does look more sporty than the Titanium Black version. BMW is also offering two paint schemes. There is Black Storm Metallic which looks like a toned-down version of the Apache's Titanium Black paint scheme as the motorcycle and the frame is finished in black. The other colour on offer is Sport, this variant gets BMW's M livery. So, the G 310 RR is finished in a combination of white, red, blue and black. 

4

TVS is also offering the Apache RR 310 through its Built to Order platform. The manufacturer is offering two kits, there is Dynamic and Race. There is fully adjustable front and rear suspension, Brass-coated chain, lower handlebar, aggressive-set footpegs, personalised race number on the windscreen and race replica graphics. On the other hand, all this equipment is not offered with the BMW G 310 RR.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2022, 14:22 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad BMW G 310 RR TVS Apache RR 310
