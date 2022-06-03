HT Auto
Race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 crosses 201 km/hr at race circuit in Malaysia

The TVS Apache RR 310 Asia OMC race bike has been designed and engineered from the ground up, especially for racetrack performance.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 05:19 PM
TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, on Friday announced that it has managed to achieve a historic landmark as its race-spec Apache RR 310 has become the first Indian race bike to cross the 200 km/h mark. The motorcycle has managed to achieve the top speed of 201.2 km/hr at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. The company further added that the participants in the TVS Asia One Make Championship 2022 are currently riding sixteen extensively modified TVS Asia One Make Apache RR 310 motorcycles. 

(Also Read: TVS Zeppelin R cruiser rumoured for launch soon)

Commenting on the achievement, Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are constantly exciting this segment by democratizing racing through initiatives like the TVS One-Make Championship and Apache Racing Experience."

(Also Read: TVS joins hands with Jio-BP to set up EV charging infrastructure)

The TVS Apache RR 310 Asia OMC race bike comes out to be a significantly modified motorcycle compared to the standard model sold to regular customers. “These initiatives give enthusiastic riders a platform to hone their skills and prove their mettle. It is also a means for us to push the technological and engineering limits of the TVS Apache series through our “Track to Road" philosophy, thus increasing the performance and fun quotient. The results of these initiatives are visible as TVS Apache has become the fastest growing brand in its segment," added Sumbly. 

While the race-spec Apache RR 310 sources power from the same 312cc DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled engine, it manages to push out 38% higher power output than the road-legal bike. The engine comes updated with several high-performance parts such as forged pistons, Titanium valves and HLHD Cams. Also, the RAM Air Intake system has been introduced that boosts the top speed. Apart from pushing the power-up, the overall weight of the bike has also been cut using lightweight carbon fibre parts, including all bodywork, wheels and subframe. In addition, it uses an updated Ohlins adjustable and custom-built suspension for sharper handling on the race track which is further amplified with the use of Dunlop soft compound radial racing tyres.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 05:14 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS Apache Apache RR310 2022 RR310 new RR310 RR310 Apache Apache RR310 top-speed
