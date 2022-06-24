HT Auto
Home Auto News Bmw Motorrad Introduces Bmw G 310 R Rider Academy

BMW Motorrad introduces BMW G 310 R Rider Academy

BMW Motorrad India will host a one-day exclusive riding experience for BMW G 310 R owners.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 06:08 PM
BMW G 310 R is the company's entry-level model in India. 
BMW G 310 R is the company's entry-level model in India. 
BMW G 310 R is the company's entry-level model in India. 
BMW G 310 R is the company's entry-level model in India. 

BMW Motorrad India on Friday announced the launch of the first-ever BMW G 310 R Rider Academy in the country. As per the company, the new Rider Academy will offer an opportunity for the G 310 R riders to hone their riding skills under expert guidance. The company has also announced that only the BMW G 310 R customers will be eligible to participate in the Rider Academy.

The company will offer a one-day exclusive riding experience for BMW G 310 R owners through its Rider Academy. The participants of the event will be educated and trained under professional guidance to operate the motorcycle and learn basic riding skills such as understanding correct rider position, throttle control, vision, steering, and other exercises such as emergency braking and riding on the track.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure
1254 cc
₹21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw R 18 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 18
1802 cc
₹19.9 - 24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 - 1.02 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: BMW Motorrad R18 Magnifica Chopper is a radical-looking hand-built mean machine)

Interested people who wish to participate in the event can contact the nearest authorised dealership to register for the event. However, the participants need to hold a valid driver’s license (at the time of the event) and must be BMW Motorrad G 310 R owner. BMW has further informed that the customers can participate only on their motorcycle and will undergo scrutiny to check the fitness of the bike.

BMW G 310 R comes out as the entry-level model by the company in India. It shares its under pinnings with the G 310 GS adventure motorcycle, and both models share the same engine and platform. Interestingly, BMW is also gearing up to roll out a completely new model in the country next month. The upcoming G 310 RR will be a fully faired version of the G 310 R, and will feature the TVS Apache RR 310-inspired styling.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 06:08 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad BMW India BMW G 310 R BMW Bikes G 310 R G 310 R 2022
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BMW Motorrad introduces BMW G 310 R Rider Academy
BMW Motorrad introduces BMW G 310 R Rider Academy
Ola Electric crosses ₹500 crore in revenue, aims to bolster product portfolio
Ola Electric crosses 500 crore in revenue, aims to bolster product portfolio
Actor Kartik Aaryan gifted India's first McLaren worth ₹4.7 crore
Actor Kartik Aaryan gifted India's first McLaren worth 4.7 crore
Toyota Hyryder SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, teased for the first time
Toyota Hyryder SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, teased for the first time
Gaurav Gill clocks fastest time in WRC2 Safari Rally Kenya Shakedown
Gaurav Gill clocks fastest time in WRC2 Safari Rally Kenya Shakedown

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city