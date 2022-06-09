HT Auto
BMW Motorrad R18 Magnifica Chopper is a radical-looking hand-built mean machine

BMW Motorrad R18 Magnifica uses a stock powertrain of R18.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 08:32 PM
BMW Motorrad has unveiled a new custom chopper motorcycle. It has been built in association with Radikal Chopper and christened as R18 Magnifica. BMW Motorrad claims that this motorcycle is almost hand-built blending both new and old design philosophies. It has been designed by Andrea Radaelli.

In terms of styling, the motorcycle looks gigantic and a mean machine. The BMW R18 Magnifica is claimed to have mahogany wood, brass, and aluminium elements across the body along with a custom-built frame and billet aluminium wheels. The designer claimed to have taken inspiration from old-school motorcycles from the 1920s, the 30s and 40s for executing the final design of the R18 Magnifica. The motorcycle major claims that this one-off project comes with an incredible charm that many modern motorcycles cannot replicate.

Among the few surfaces of the BMW R18 Magnifica that wasn't hand crafted include the billet aluminium wheels. However, they come with an appearance making them look hand carved. The disc brakes and callipers on the wheels come completely custom-built for this one-off model. Shiny aluminium and brass elements make the motorcycle look absolutely eye-catching

Despite getting a completely new body, the motorcycle comes with a stock powertrain that powers R18. The BMW Motorrad R18 Magnifica is claimed to have lost around 100 kg weight, which is around one-third of the total weight of the original model.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 08:32 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad premium bike BMW Motorrad R18
