HT Auto
Home Auto News Bmw Motorrad Introduces Smart Range Of Luggage Storage

BMW Motorrad introduces smart range of luggage storage 

BMW Motorrad Urban Collection tank bags come in varied shapes and sizes and are capable to suit all motorcycle-specific requirements.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 08:05 PM
These tank bags from BMW Motorrad also come with anti-slip foam padding on the underside and straps for fastening. (BMW)
These tank bags from BMW Motorrad also come with anti-slip foam padding on the underside and straps for fastening. (BMW)
These tank bags from BMW Motorrad also come with anti-slip foam padding on the underside and straps for fastening. (BMW)
These tank bags from BMW Motorrad also come with anti-slip foam padding on the underside and straps for fastening.

BMW Motorrad has introduced a range of luggage storage called the Urban Collection that includes tank bags, a backpack and side and rear bags. BMW Motorrad stated this luggage collection is made of high-quality and easy-care materials. This set of luggage is also high on durability and functionality, informed the premium automaker. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw I4
Electric | Automatic
₹60 - 80 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details

BMW Motorrad Urban Collection tank bags come in varied shapes and sizes and are capable to suit all motorcycle-specific requirements. The capacity of the large tank bag of the collection ranges from 11 to 16 litres and has been designed keeping in mind the steep slope of tanks in bikes while another variant with a similar capacity has been designed for bikes with semi-circular tank shapes. Another variant of the collection comes with a space capacity of five litres and can be used when significant storage is not needed. 

(Also read | BMW iX1 electric SUV teased, to make global debut tomorrow )

These tank bags from BMW Motorrad also come with anti-slip foam padding on the underside and straps for fastening. The bags are equipped with removable waterproof inner bags. With plug-in clasps at the front and rear, the process of refuelling becomes easier for the user of the motorcycle. One can also use tethers to the luggage rack or the pillion seat, informed the company.

(Also read | BMW M 1000 RR 50 years anniversary edition launched: Key highlights )

The Urban Collection's backpack comes with a volume of 20 litres and BMW Motorrad stated this one is ideal for a day trip or travelling to work. It features many practical functions along with a waterproof main compartment and rubberised two-way zip. It also comes with a laptop compartment. The collection also offers side and rear bags for motorcycles. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 08:05 PM IST
TAGS: BMW Motorrad
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Multiple vehicles damaged as freakish hailstorm hits Delhi
Multiple vehicles damaged as freakish hailstorm hits Delhi
BMW Motorrad introduces smart range of luggage storage
BMW Motorrad introduces smart range of luggage storage
Odisha govt makes high-security registration plates mandatory for old vehicles
Odisha govt makes high-security registration plates mandatory for old vehicles
BMW iX1 electric SUV teased, to make global debut tomorrow
BMW iX1 electric SUV teased, to make global debut tomorrow
Mercedes-Benz India appoints Vyankatesh Kulkarni as ED, Head of Operations
Mercedes-Benz India appoints Vyankatesh Kulkarni as ED, Head of Operations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city