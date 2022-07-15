KTM 390 Duke rivaling 2022 BMW G 310 R launched in India at ₹2.70 lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the G 310 R in the Indian market at ₹ 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the motorcycle comes out ₹ 5,000 costlier than the previous model.

After globally announcing the new G 310 R street naked bike, BMW Motorrad has now launched the bike in the Indian market at ₹2.70 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the motorcycle comes out ₹5,000 costlier than the previous model. With the new yearly update, the motorcycle has received a bunch of new colour options. The bike is now available for purchase in three colours - Racing Blue, Racing Red, and Cosmic Black 2 shades. Save for the updated colour scheme, the rest of the details remain unchanged.

At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit the same 313cc, single-cylinder engine which is known to deliver 33.5bhp and 28Nm. The engine comes paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The same engine is also found on the G 310 GS motorcycle which is an adventure touring offering.

The naked G 310 R gets 17-inch alloy wheels which come suspended by USDs at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For braking, it uses a single disc at either end. The motorcycle also benefits from the safety net of a dual-channel ABS which is part of the standard kit on the bike. In terms of other key features, the bike comes with a full-LED lighting system, adjustable clutch and brake levers, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

With the launch of the new 2022 G 310 R, BMW Motorrad aims to compete with the bikes such as KTM 390 Duke and the Kawasaki Z400. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up for the launch of its new G 310 RR, the fully-faired version of the G 310 R, in India today. The bike is likely to be priced around ₹2.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

