BMW M brings in exclusive apparel collection to celebrate 50th anniversary 

BMW M has made this collection in collaboration with PUMA.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2022, 17:22 PM
The premium automaker also stated that the latest collection is also sustainable as it has used Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) certified cotton and recycled polyester.
BMW M created an exclusive collection of clothing to mark its 50th anniversary. The garment collection constitutes 14 items and each has been branded with a logo stating ‘50 Years of BMW M’. BMW M has made this collection in collaboration with PUMA. BMW M shares the garments have a sporty flair and streetwear-like styling. The collection was showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year.

The premium collection from BMW M offers caps, jackets, hoodies and T-shirts for men and women along with BMW M 50 ‘Blaze of Glory’ shoes. These exclusive shoes feature PUMA’s patented Trinomic technology and 3D printed metallic BMW and M logos. Other products in the collection include the BMW M Boardcase and a backpack, as well as two pairs of BMW M sunglasses, the BMW Baby Racer III and the BMW M8 GTE Ride On as the 50th-anniversary version.

(Also read | BMW offers heated seat subscription in this country, costs $18 per month )

Head of BMW Lifestyle Stefan Karch this collection from the brand is highly dynamic. “Together with our long-standing licensing partner PUMA, we manage to constantly inject fresh impetus in a highly dynamic competitive environment. The integration of the BMW M 50th Anniversary Collection at the Goodwood Festival has caused a real stir," Karch.

(Also read | BMW Group India registers best-ever half-yearly sales at 5,570 cars, 3,114 bikes )

BMW collaborated earlier with PUMA to create a 25-piece called the BMW M MOTORSPORT collection to pay homage to BMW M Motorsport. The premium automaker also stated that the latest collection is also sustainable as it has used Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) certified cotton and recycled polyester. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 17:22 PM IST
TAGS: BMW M BMW
