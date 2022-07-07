HT Auto
BMW Group India registers best-ever half-yearly sales at 5,570 cars, 3,114 bikes

BMW India brand saw nearly 50% sales contribution coming from its locally produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range such as BMW X1 and BMW X3.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM
BMW Group India has recorded its best-ever half-yearly sales performance by delivering 5,570 units of cars and 3,114 units of motorcycles between January to June. The BMW Group comprises of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. The company witnessed record sales of 5,570 cars including both BMW and MINI brands and sold 3,114 motorcycles during the period. To be precise, BMW brand sold 5,191 units, witnessing a 65.4% growth while MINI brand sold 379 units, registering 50% growth.

BMW brand saw nearly 50% sales contribution coming from its locally produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, the BMW X3, the BMW X4, the BMW X5 and the BMW X7. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW 5 Series also garnered a good demand, the company said. For the MINI brand, a share of over 45% was contributed by the locally produced MINI Countryman.

(Also read | BMW i4 electric sedan scores four-star rating at Euro NCAP crash test)

BMW Motorrad registered a growth of 56.7% and over 90% of its sales momentum was contributed by the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS motorcycles. Other important contributors were the mid-range BMW F 850 GS / GSA, the BMW R 1250 GS / GSA and the BMW S 1000 RR.

In a separate development, the company launched the new exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW 6 Series in the country. The new model has been announced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH. The car will be made available in limited numbers and has been priced starting at 72,90,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

BMW will produce the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW 6 Seriess locally at the BMW Group plant in Chennai. It will be made available in a petrol variant – the BMW 630i M Sport. The bookings for the new BMW have also commenced online at the company's official website.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2022, 11:14 AM IST
BMW BMW India BMW MINI BMW Motorrad BMW X1 BMW X3
