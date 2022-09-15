Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India, Will rival BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR

Keeway has opened bookings for K300 N and K300 R in India at ₹ 10,000. The deliveries are expected to start from the end of September.

Keeway India has launched two new motorcycles in the Indian market, the K300 N and K300 R. The K300 N is a sports naked motorcycle whereas the K300 R gets a full fairing. Both the motorcycles do share the same underpinnings. The price of the K300 N starts at ₹2.65 lakh and goes up to ₹2.85 lakh whereas the K300 R is priced between ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.20 lakh. All the prices mentioned here are ex-showroom. The pre-bookings for both motorcycles have been opened at ₹10,000 and the deliveries are expected to start by the end of September 2022.

Colour K300 N K300 R White ₹ 2,65,000 ₹ 2,99,000 Red ₹ 2,75,000 ₹ 3,10,000 Black ₹ 2,85,000 ₹ 3,20,000

Keeway K300 N and K300 R: Specs

Both the motorcycles are powered by a 292 cc, single-cylinder engine that gets liquid-cooling. It produces 27.5 bhp of max power at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Keeway K300 N and K300 R: Hardware

The motorcycles use a trellis frame that is suspended by 37 mm upside-down forks in the front and centre mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 292 mm disc with a four-piston caliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

Keeway is offering alloy wheels which means there should be tubeless tyres. The wheel size is 17-inches. The front tyre measures 100/70 whereas the rear tyre measures 140/60. The alloy wheels on both motorcycles have the same design.

Keeway K300 N and K300 R: Dimensions

The seat height of both the motorcycles is different. The K300 R has a seat height of 780 mm whereas the K300 N's is 795 mm. The ground clearance of K300 N is 150 mm and it weighs 151 kgs. The K300R has a ground clearance of 135 mm which is quite low. It weighs 165 kgs and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres whereas the fuel tank on K300 N measures 12.5 litres.

Keeway K300 N and K300 R: Features

In terms of features, both the motorcycles come with all LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster. There are also two riding modes on offer and an under-belly exhaust.

