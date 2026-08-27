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YAMAHA YZF-R2

₹2.31 - 2.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 brings authentic R-series supersport styling and performance into the 200cc motorcycle segment. Positioned between the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 and the twin-cylinder YZF-R3, the YZF-R2 is designed for riders seeking a lightweight, high-revving sports bike suitable for daily commutes, spirited weekend highway rides, and beginner-friendly track days.

2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 Price and Variants in India

The Yamaha YZF-R2 is offered in three distinct variants with five colour options. Prices start from 2,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

VariantEx-Showroom Price (Delhi)Available Colour OptionsKey Additions
Yamaha YZF-R2 Standard (STD) 2,30,500Metallic Black, Dark Bluish Gray5-inch TFT, Traction Control, Riding Modes, Slipper Clutch
Yamaha YZF-R2 Quickshifter 2,39,500Matte White Pearl, Racing BlueBi-directional Quickshifter
Yamaha YZF-R2 M 2,53,000Metallic GreyBi-directional Quickshifter, Adjustable Front Suspension, Adjustable Levers, Smart Key System, Faux-Suede Seat

Engine Performance and Powertrain

At the core of the 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 is a newly developed single-cylinder engine engineered for responsive throttle delivery and strong top-end power.

  • Engine Capacity: 204 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled
  • Maximum Power: 26.5 bhp (26.5 PS) at 10,000 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 19.1 Nm at 8,000 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed gearbox
  • Clutch: Assist & Slipper Clutch
  • Quickshifter: Bi-directional quickshifter standard on mid and top variants

The engine incorporates a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coated finger-follower rocker-arm setup derived from larger Yamaha supersport motorcycles, ensuring efficient valve operation at high engine revs.

Chassis, Suspension, and Handling

Yamaha has emphasised a lightweight structure to maintain a class-leading power-to-weight ratio.

  • Frame: High-tensile steel diamond frame (weighing 14 kg)
  • Kerb Weight: 149 kg (lightest motorcycle in its class)
  • Front Suspension: Inverted (USD) telescopic front forks (adjustable setup on R2 M)
  • Rear Suspension: Linked monoshock setup
  • Wheel & Tire Size: 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless radial tyres
  • Braking System: 282 mm front disc brake with rear disc brake and standard dual-channel ABS
  • Seat Height: 810 mm

The low 149 kg kerb weight contributes to sharp turn-in response, easy manoeuvrability through dense city traffic, and confidence-inspiring stability around high-speed corners.

Advanced Technology and Electronics

The Yamaha YZF-R2 comes equipped with modern electronics to enhance rider safety and vehicle control.

  • 5-Inch Full-Color TFT Display: Offers smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, and trip diagnostics.
  • Yamaha Ride Control (YRC): Features pre-set riding modes—Street, Sport, and Rain—which adjust power delivery according to riding conditions.
  • Traction Control System (TCS): Helps prevent rear-wheel slip under acceleration on low-traction surfaces.
  • Smart Key System (R2 M Variant): Allows keyless ignition and vehicle locate functions.

Technical Specifications Summary

Feature / SpecificationDetails
ModelYamaha YZF-R2 (2026)
Engine Type204cc, Single-cylinder, Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-Valves
Max Power Output26.5 bhp @ 10,000 rpm
Max Torque19.1 Nm @ 8,000 rpm
Fuel SystemElectronic Fuel Injection
Transmission6-Speed with Assist & Slipper Clutch
Frame TypeSteel Diamond Frame
Kerb Weight149 kg
Front Brake282 mm Disc
Rear BrakeDisc Brake
ABSDual-Channel ABS
Wheel Size17-inch Alloy
Seat Height810 mm

Market Positioning and Competition

The 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 competes directly in the premium sub-250cc supersport and sport bike market in India. Its primary rivals include:

  1. KTM RC 200: Known for aggressive ergonomics and track focus; the YZF-R2 counters with lower weight, refined electronic rider aids, and standard traction control.
  2. Hero Karizma XMR 210: Offers competitive power figures; the YZF-R2 brings dedicated R-series track ergonomics and premium componentry.
  3. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Focuses on sports touring comfort, whereas the YZF-R2 delivers a sharper track-oriented chassis setup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the starting price of the 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 in India?

The starting price for the base variant of the Yamaha YZF-R2 is 2,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What is the power output of the Yamaha YZF-R2 engine?

The 204cc liquid-cooled engine produces 26.5 bhp of power at 10,000 rpm and 19.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

Does the Yamaha YZF-R2 come with a quickshifter?

Yes, a bi-directional quickshifter comes standard on the mid-tier Quickshifter variant and the top-spec YZF-R2 M variant.

What is the kerb weight of the Yamaha YZF-R2?

The kerb weight of the Yamaha YZF-R2 is 149 kg, making it the lightest motorcycle in its capacity segment.

What riding modes are available on the YZF-R2?

The bike features three pre-set riding modes through Yamaha Ride Control: Street, Sport, and Rain.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    204 cc
  • Power iconPower
    26.5 ps
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    19.1 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    150 kg
View All YZF-R2 SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha YZF-R2 Variants

Yamaha YZF-R2 price starts at ₹ 2.31 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.53 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha YZF-R2 comes in 3 variants. Yamaha YZF-R2's top variant is M.
3 Variants Available
YZF-R2 STD
₹2.31 Lakhs*
204 cc
YZF-R2 Quick Shifter
₹2.4 Lakhs*
204 cc
YZF-R2 M
₹2.53 Lakhs*
204 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Yamaha YZF-R2 Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Aug 2026
Yamaha's new YZF-R2 in India, priced at ₹2.30 lakh, features a 204 cc engine, TFT display, traction control, and three riding modes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Aug 2026
Yamaha launches 204cc R2 in India, offering variants with advanced features and diverse riding modes.Read Full Story

Yamaha YZF-R2 Visual Comparison

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Yamaha YZF-R2 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yamaha YZF-R2
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248.8 cc27 PS23.5 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes180 kg2156 mmDiscDiscAlloyYZF-R2VSDominar 250

Yamaha YZF-R2 Images

Yamaha YZF-R2 Image 1

Yamaha YZF-R2 Colours

Yamaha YZF-R2 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Dark Bluish Gray
Metallic Black
Racing Blue
Matte White Pearl
Dark bluish gray

Yamaha YZF-R2 Alternatives

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Yamaha YZF-R2 Specifications and Features

Max Power26.5 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque19.1 Nm
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine204 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all YZF-R2 specs and features

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