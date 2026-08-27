The 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 brings authentic R-series supersport styling and performance into the 200cc motorcycle segment. Positioned between the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 and the twin-cylinder YZF-R3, the YZF-R2 is designed for riders seeking a lightweight, high-revving sports bike suitable for daily commutes, spirited weekend highway rides, and beginner-friendly track days.

2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 Price and Variants in India

The Yamaha YZF-R2 is offered in three distinct variants with five colour options. Prices start from ₹2,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) Available Colour Options Key Additions Yamaha YZF-R2 Standard (STD) ₹ 2,30,500 Metallic Black, Dark Bluish Gray 5-inch TFT, Traction Control, Riding Modes, Slipper Clutch Yamaha YZF-R2 Quickshifter ₹ 2,39,500 Matte White Pearl, Racing Blue Bi-directional Quickshifter Yamaha YZF-R2 M ₹ 2,53,000 Metallic Grey Bi-directional Quickshifter, Adjustable Front Suspension, Adjustable Levers, Smart Key System, Faux-Suede Seat

Engine Performance and Powertrain

At the core of the 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 is a newly developed single-cylinder engine engineered for responsive throttle delivery and strong top-end power.

Engine Capacity: 204 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled

204 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled Maximum Power: 26.5 bhp (26.5 PS) at 10,000 rpm

26.5 bhp (26.5 PS) at 10,000 rpm Maximum Torque: 19.1 Nm at 8,000 rpm

19.1 Nm at 8,000 rpm Transmission: 6-speed gearbox

6-speed gearbox Clutch: Assist & Slipper Clutch

Assist & Slipper Clutch Quickshifter: Bi-directional quickshifter standard on mid and top variants

The engine incorporates a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coated finger-follower rocker-arm setup derived from larger Yamaha supersport motorcycles, ensuring efficient valve operation at high engine revs.

Chassis, Suspension, and Handling

Yamaha has emphasised a lightweight structure to maintain a class-leading power-to-weight ratio.

Frame: High-tensile steel diamond frame (weighing 14 kg)

High-tensile steel diamond frame (weighing 14 kg) Kerb Weight: 149 kg (lightest motorcycle in its class)

149 kg (lightest motorcycle in its class) Front Suspension: Inverted (USD) telescopic front forks (adjustable setup on R2 M)

Inverted (USD) telescopic front forks (adjustable setup on R2 M) Rear Suspension: Linked monoshock setup

Linked monoshock setup Wheel & Tire Size: 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless radial tyres

17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless radial tyres Braking System: 282 mm front disc brake with rear disc brake and standard dual-channel ABS

282 mm front disc brake with rear disc brake and standard dual-channel ABS Seat Height: 810 mm

The low 149 kg kerb weight contributes to sharp turn-in response, easy manoeuvrability through dense city traffic, and confidence-inspiring stability around high-speed corners.

Advanced Technology and Electronics

The Yamaha YZF-R2 comes equipped with modern electronics to enhance rider safety and vehicle control.

5-Inch Full-Color TFT Display: Offers smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, and trip diagnostics.

Offers smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, and trip diagnostics. Yamaha Ride Control (YRC): Features pre-set riding modes—Street, Sport, and Rain—which adjust power delivery according to riding conditions.

Features pre-set riding modes—Street, Sport, and Rain—which adjust power delivery according to riding conditions. Traction Control System (TCS): Helps prevent rear-wheel slip under acceleration on low-traction surfaces.

Helps prevent rear-wheel slip under acceleration on low-traction surfaces. Smart Key System (R2 M Variant): Allows keyless ignition and vehicle locate functions.

Technical Specifications Summary

Feature / Specification Details Model Yamaha YZF-R2 (2026) Engine Type 204cc, Single-cylinder, Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-Valves Max Power Output 26.5 bhp @ 10,000 rpm Max Torque 19.1 Nm @ 8,000 rpm Fuel System Electronic Fuel Injection Transmission 6-Speed with Assist & Slipper Clutch Frame Type Steel Diamond Frame Kerb Weight 149 kg Front Brake 282 mm Disc Rear Brake Disc Brake ABS Dual-Channel ABS Wheel Size 17-inch Alloy Seat Height 810 mm

Market Positioning and Competition

The 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 competes directly in the premium sub-250cc supersport and sport bike market in India. Its primary rivals include:

KTM RC 200: Known for aggressive ergonomics and track focus; the YZF-R2 counters with lower weight, refined electronic rider aids, and standard traction control. Hero Karizma XMR 210: Offers competitive power figures; the YZF-R2 brings dedicated R-series track ergonomics and premium componentry. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Focuses on sports touring comfort, whereas the YZF-R2 delivers a sharper track-oriented chassis setup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the starting price of the 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 in India?

The starting price for the base variant of the Yamaha YZF-R2 is ₹2,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What is the power output of the Yamaha YZF-R2 engine?

The 204cc liquid-cooled engine produces 26.5 bhp of power at 10,000 rpm and 19.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

Does the Yamaha YZF-R2 come with a quickshifter?

Yes, a bi-directional quickshifter comes standard on the mid-tier Quickshifter variant and the top-spec YZF-R2 M variant.

What is the kerb weight of the Yamaha YZF-R2?

The kerb weight of the Yamaha YZF-R2 is 149 kg, making it the lightest motorcycle in its capacity segment.

What riding modes are available on the YZF-R2?

The bike features three pre-set riding modes through Yamaha Ride Control: Street, Sport, and Rain.