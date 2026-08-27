Yamaha YZF-R2 Key Specs
- Engine204 cc
- Power26.5 ps
- Max Torque19.1 Nm
- Kerb Weight150 kg
The 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 brings authentic R-series supersport styling and performance into the 200cc motorcycle segment. Positioned between the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 and the twin-cylinder YZF-R3, the YZF-R2 is designed for riders seeking a lightweight, high-revving sports bike suitable for daily commutes, spirited weekend highway rides, and beginner-friendly track days.
The Yamaha YZF-R2 is offered in three distinct variants with five colour options. Prices start from ₹2,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)
|Available Colour Options
|Key Additions
|Yamaha YZF-R2 Standard (STD)
|₹2,30,500
|Metallic Black, Dark Bluish Gray
|5-inch TFT, Traction Control, Riding Modes, Slipper Clutch
|Yamaha YZF-R2 Quickshifter
|₹2,39,500
|Matte White Pearl, Racing Blue
|Bi-directional Quickshifter
|Yamaha YZF-R2 M
|₹2,53,000
|Metallic Grey
|Bi-directional Quickshifter, Adjustable Front Suspension, Adjustable Levers, Smart Key System, Faux-Suede Seat
At the core of the 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 is a newly developed single-cylinder engine engineered for responsive throttle delivery and strong top-end power.
The engine incorporates a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coated finger-follower rocker-arm setup derived from larger Yamaha supersport motorcycles, ensuring efficient valve operation at high engine revs.
Yamaha has emphasised a lightweight structure to maintain a class-leading power-to-weight ratio.
The low 149 kg kerb weight contributes to sharp turn-in response, easy manoeuvrability through dense city traffic, and confidence-inspiring stability around high-speed corners.
The Yamaha YZF-R2 comes equipped with modern electronics to enhance rider safety and vehicle control.
|Feature / Specification
|Details
|Model
|Yamaha YZF-R2 (2026)
|Engine Type
|204cc, Single-cylinder, Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-Valves
|Max Power Output
|26.5 bhp @ 10,000 rpm
|Max Torque
|19.1 Nm @ 8,000 rpm
|Fuel System
|Electronic Fuel Injection
|Transmission
|6-Speed with Assist & Slipper Clutch
|Frame Type
|Steel Diamond Frame
|Kerb Weight
|149 kg
|Front Brake
|282 mm Disc
|Rear Brake
|Disc Brake
|ABS
|Dual-Channel ABS
|Wheel Size
|17-inch Alloy
|Seat Height
|810 mm
The 2026 Yamaha YZF-R2 competes directly in the premium sub-250cc supersport and sport bike market in India. Its primary rivals include:
The starting price for the base variant of the Yamaha YZF-R2 is ₹2,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The 204cc liquid-cooled engine produces 26.5 bhp of power at 10,000 rpm and 19.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.
Yes, a bi-directional quickshifter comes standard on the mid-tier Quickshifter variant and the top-spec YZF-R2 M variant.
The kerb weight of the Yamaha YZF-R2 is 149 kg, making it the lightest motorcycle in its capacity segment.
The bike features three pre-set riding modes through Yamaha Ride Control: Street, Sport, and Rain.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha YZF-R2
|Rs. 2.31 LakhsOnwards
|-
|204 cc
|26.5 PS
|19.1 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|149 kg
|1980 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|YZF-R2VSKarizma XMR
|TVS Apache RTR 310
|Rs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
|312.12 cc
|35.6 PS
|28.7 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|1991 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|YZF-R2VSApache RTR 310
|Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
|Rs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
|350 cc
|40 PS
|33.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|YZF-R2VSPulsar NS400Z
|Bajaj Dominar 400
|Rs. 2.03 LakhsOnwards
|349.13 cc
|40.04 bhp
|33.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|190 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|YZF-R2VSDominar 400
|Bajaj Dominar 250
|Rs. 1.77 LakhsOnwards
|248.8 cc
|27 PS
|23.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|180 kg
|2156 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|YZF-R2VSDominar 250
Yamaha YZF-R2 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|26.5 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|19.1 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|204 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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