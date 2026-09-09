5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the BMW G 310 R

Here are five motorcycles I would consider.

So, what would I look at when moving on from a G 310 R? Rather than jumping straight to litre-class motorcycles, I would look at bikes that offer a meaningful upgrade while remaining manageable for everyday riding.

The BMW G 310 R was the easiest motorcycle to enter the premium roadster space. It is compact, relatively easy to ride and has enough performance for both daily commuting and occasional weekend rides. But eventually, you may find yourself wanting more, whether that means more power, better highway ability, more touring capability or simply a different character.

1 Triumph Trident 660 The Triumph Trident 660 would be one of my first choices because it delivers a very different experience from the G 310 R without becoming intimidating. The biggest change is the engine. The Trident uses a 660cc three-cylinder motor, which offers considerably more performance and a smoother, more characterful power delivery than the 313cc single-cylinder BMW. The extra capacity also makes the motorcycle much more comfortable at highway speeds and on longer rides. What I particularly like about the Trident is that it still feels approachable. It has the proportions of a middleweight roadster rather than a huge motorcycle, making it suitable for someone who has spent time on a G 310 R and now wants something substantially more capable. It would be the choice for someone who wants an upgrade that feels premium without becoming excessive.

2 Honda NX500 The Honda NX500 takes the upgrade in a completely different direction. Instead of chasing outright performance, it adds versatility. The 471 cc parallel-twin engine is smooth and usable, while the adventure-oriented chassis and riding position make the NX500 better suited to touring and poor roads than the G 310 R. This would be the bike I would choose if my riding had expanded beyond commuting and short weekend rides. The upright ergonomics, larger proportions and adventure-tourer format make it more suitable for long-distance travel, while the relatively manageable engine keeps it from feeling overwhelming. For a G 310 R owner who is thinking, "I want to travel more," the NX500 makes a lot of sense. It may not provide the biggest jump in outright performance on this list, but it could represent the biggest jump in what the motorcycle allows you to do.

3 Kawasaki Z650 The Kawasaki Z650 would be my straightforward performance upgrade. The 649cc parallel-twin engine offers a substantial step up in displacement and performance from the BMW's 313 cc single. It also gives the motorcycle much stronger highway ability, making overtakes and sustained higher-speed riding more effortless. The Z650 is also still relatively compact for a 650cc motorcycle. That is important because someone moving up from a G 310 R may not necessarily want to jump onto a huge, heavy machine. What makes the Z650 appealing is its balance. It can work as a daily motorcycle, but it has enough performance to make weekend rides considerably more exciting.

4 Suzuki GSX-8R The Suzuki GSX-8R would be my choice if I wanted to make the biggest leap in terms of long-distance performance and outright capability. Its 776cc parallel-twin engine puts it firmly into a different class from the G 310 R. But rather than being a pure supersport, the GSX-8R combines a sporty character with a riding position and fairing that make it much more suitable for having fun in the twisties. That makes it particularly interesting for someone who has graduated from shorter rides on the G 310 R and now wants a motorcycle that can comfortably handle highways, touring and spirited riding.

5 Aprilia Tuono 457 The Aprilia Tuono 457 is the smallest motorcycle on this list, but that does not make it an obvious step sideways from the G 310 R. Its 457cc parallel-twin engine produces significantly more power than the BMW's single-cylinder motor, while the chassis and sporty styling give it a much more performance-oriented character. The Tuono 457 also retains the compact dimensions that make smaller street bikes enjoyable in traffic. That combination makes it particularly interesting for a G 310 R owner who enjoys the BMW's nimble nature but feels that the engine is starting to become limiting. Unlike moving to a much larger motorcycle, the Tuono 457 should still feel familiar in terms of size and accessibility. The difference is that there is considerably more performance available when you want it. For me, this would be the pick for someone who wants more speed without losing the compact, lightweight feel of a smaller roadster.

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