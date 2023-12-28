Saved Articles

BMW G 310 R vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2023 BMW G 310 R or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹2.50 Lakhs*
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
₹2.43 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
34 PS @ 9250 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.9:1-
Displacement
313 cc312.12 cc
Clutch
Multi-disc clutch in oil bathWet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and wet sump lubricationSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm80 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,81,2422,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
2,50,0002,42,990
RTO
20,00019,439
Insurance
11,24212,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,0445,915

