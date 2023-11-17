Saved Articles

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Black

6/17
25.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda CBR1000RR-R Key Specs
Engine1000 cc
CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Black Latest Updates

CBR1000RR-R falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Black (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 25.50 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 16.1 L
  • Length: 2100 mm
  • Max Power: 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
    Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Black Price

    Fireblade Black
    ₹25.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1000 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    23,11,292
    RTO
    1,84,903
    Insurance
    54,111
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    25,50,306
    EMI@54,816/mo
    Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Black Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    16.1 L
    Ground Clearance
    115 mm
    Length
    2100 mm
    Wheelbase
    1455 mm
    Kerb Weight
    201 kg
    Height
    1140 mm
    Saddle Height
    830 mm
    Width
    745 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    330 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    297 kmph
    Max Power
    217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
    Stroke
    48.5 mm
    Max Torque
    113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    1000 cc
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
    Clutch
    Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    4
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    81 mm
    Chassis
    Aluminium composite twin spar
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Unit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
    Front Suspension
    Showa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Underseat storage
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    TFT
    Battery Capacity
    6 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    YTZ7S
    Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Black EMI
    EMI49,334 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    22,95,275
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    22,95,275
    Interest Amount
    6,64,790
    Payable Amount
    29,60,065

    Honda CBR1000RR-R other Variants

    Fireblade Red
    ₹26.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1000 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    23,62,720
    RTO
    1,89,017
    Insurance
    54,918
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    26,06,655
    EMI@56,027/mo
