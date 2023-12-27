In 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less