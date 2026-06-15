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Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Multistrada V4 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v4 Cbr1000rr-r
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 24.56 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1158 cc1000 cc
Power169.9 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22 L16.1 L
Length
2301 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm115 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg201 kg
Height
1520 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm830 mm
Width
1020 mm745 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-170/60-17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 valves per cylinder, counterrotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm81 mm
Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frameAluminium composite twin spar
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd forkShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium doublesided swingarmUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot DetectionTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes, DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,09,19125,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
24,56,30023,11,292
RTO
1,96,5041,84,903
Insurance
56,38754,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,23154,816

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