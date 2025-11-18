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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 R [2021-2025] vs CBR1000RR-R

BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 r [2021-2025] Cbr1000rr-r
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 19 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage16.12 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1000 cc
Power165 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L16.1 L
Length
2090 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg201 kg
Height
1115 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm830 mm
Width
812 mm745 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
264 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead CamshaftsLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm81 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preloadUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stageShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,DynamicYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Coloured TFT ScreenTFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeYTZ7S
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,99,65625,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
19,00,00023,11,292
RTO
1,52,0001,84,903
Insurance
47,65654,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,12954,816

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