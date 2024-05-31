In 2026 Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.2 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1103 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|208 PS PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS