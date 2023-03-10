HT Auto
Kawasaki Z H2 On Road Price in Hyderabad

Kawasaki Z H2 1630605473486
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605474806
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605475753
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605476422
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605478130
Kawasaki Z H2 1630605478649
24.57 - 28.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Z H2 Price in Hyderabad

Kawasaki Z H2 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 24.57 Lakhs. The on road price for Kawasaki Z H2 top variant goes up to Rs. 28.97 Lakhs in Hyderabad. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Z H2 STD₹ 24.57 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z H2 SE₹ 28.97 Lakhs
Read More

Kawasaki Z H2 Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

STD
₹24.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,90,000
RTO
1,97,100
Insurance
48,075
Accessories Charges
21,900
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
24,57,075
EMI@52,812/mo
SE
₹28.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
View breakup

Kawasaki Z H2 News

The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE are about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 more expensive than the older version
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE launched in India, prices start at 23.02 lakh
10 Mar 2023
The Z H2 by Kawasaki has a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh.
Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike
1 Feb 2022
The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
4 Apr 2024
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000
30 Mar 2024
As of now, it is not clear whether Kawasaki will launch the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 in the Indian market or not.
Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India
13 Mar 2024
 Kawasaki Z H2 News

Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
