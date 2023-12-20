Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 22.24 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ducati Streetfighter V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 25.78 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
The lowest price
Ducati Streetfighter V4 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 22.24 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ducati Streetfighter V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 25.78 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
The lowest price model is Ducati Streetfighter V4 STD and the most priced model is Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black.
Visit your nearest
Ducati Streetfighter V4 dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 RR which starts at Rs. 19.5 Lakhs in Hyderabad, Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 which starts at Rs. 23.5 Lakhs in Hyderabad and Yamaha YZF R1 starting at Rs. 20.39 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati Streetfighter V4 STD ₹ 22.24 Lakhs Ducati Streetfighter V4 S ₹ 25.79 Lakhs Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black ₹ 25.78 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price