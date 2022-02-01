HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike

Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike

The new Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged motorcycle (along with Z H2 SE) was launched in the Indian market in January 2021.The Z H2 has a starting price of 21.90 lakh.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 11:00 AM
The Z H2 by Kawasaki has a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh.
The Z H2 by Kawasaki has a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh.

Kawasaki India has announced that it has delivered India's first Z H2 supercharged roadster to a customer in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The company took to its social media handles to make the new announcement.

The new Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged motorcycle (along with Z H2 SE) was launched in the Indian market in January 2021.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Kawasaki Z H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z H2
998 cc
₹ 21.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z
₹ 1.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
₹ 33.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
296 cc
₹ 2.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kawasaki Klx 110 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Klx 110
112 cc
₹ 3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kawasaki Klx 140 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Klx 140
144 cc
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The motorcycle rivals the likes of other hyper-naked bikes such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and the BMW S 1000 R. The Z H2 was launched in India at a price starting at 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher-spec Kawasaki ZH2 SE, which comes with an electronically-adjustable Showa suspension setup will set you back by 25.90 lakh.

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition India launch soon)

The Z H2 SE comes with a range of high-end features including KECS (Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension) with Showa’s Skyhook technology, traction control, three riding modes (Sport, Road, and Rain), power modes (Full, Middle, and Low), ABS, launch control, quickshifter, and a cruise control system. In addition, it also gets a full-LED lighting and Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch colour instrument cluster. The suspension kit on the motorcycle includes SHOWA SFF-BP front forks and a SHOWA rear mono-shock.

(Also Read: Yezdi Adventure rivaling 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 breaks cover)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 998cc, in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, supercharged engine. This motor has been rated to produce a maximum power of 197.2bhp and comes mated to a six-speed transmission. It also gets the feature of assist and slipper clutch.

Meanwhile, expect Kawasaki to announce the launch of its 50th Anniversary Edition of Z650 RS motorcycle in India soon. The new model would commemorate 50th anniversary of the company's legendary Z1 motorbike.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 10:58 AM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki kawasaki India Kawasaki Z H2 Z H2 SE 2022 Z H2
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Union Budget 2022: National highways to be increased by 25,000 kms
Union Budget 2022: National highways to be increased by 25,000 kms
Tesla fans sign petition asking Joe Biden to acknowledge company's EV leadership
Tesla fans sign petition asking Joe Biden to acknowledge company's EV leadership
Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike
Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike
See pics: 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV unveiled
See pics: 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV unveiled
2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV: First Look
2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV: First Look

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city