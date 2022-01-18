HT Auto
Yezdi Adventure rivaling 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 breaks cover

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 adventure motorcycle is slated to reach dealerships in Japan next month.The new Versys-X 250 by Kawasaki may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 07:01 PM
Kawasaki Versys-X 250 has been launched in Japan. 
Kawasaki Versys-X 250 has been launched in Japan. 

Kawasaki has rolled out the latest 2022 edition of the much popular Versys-X 250 adventure motorcycle. The latest iteration of the adventure motorcycle has gone on sale in the market of Japan. The new 2022 Versys-X 250 bike has been made available in two colour options - Candy Lime Green with Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Ocean Blue with Pearl Robotic White.

The new adventure motorcycle is slated to reach dealerships in Japan next month. 

With the latest 2022 update, the motorcycle has gained new adventure-oriented components such as 17-litre metal panniers on both sides, an engine guard, a centre stand, and a power socket. For the record, these were previously unavailable. 

(Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R breaks cover in new colour theme)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits the same 249cc, 180-degree, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This powertrain was also previously found doing duty on the last-gen Ninja 250. This engine has been rated to pump out close to 33bhp of maximum power at 11,500rpm, while the transmission remains the same six-speed gearbox. 

The entry-level adventure tourer from the Japanese auto giant rides on a wheel combination of 19-17-inch spoke units. The wheels come shod with dual-purpose rubbers.

The suspension duties are handled by 130mm telescopic forks at the front and a link-type monoshock at the rear. For braking, the bike uses a single disc at both ends.

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z 50th Anniversary website goes live)

For the record, previously the company used to sell the Versys X-300 in India. The new 2022 Versys-X 250 may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. However, it is a rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yezdi Adventure bikes. 

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 07:01 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki Versys Versys-X 250 2022 Versys-X 250
