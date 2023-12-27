Saved Articles

Honda CBR1000RR-R vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
48.5 mm55 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12500 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1000 cc998 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Clutch
Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm76 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,50,30624,35,175
Ex-Showroom Price
23,11,29221,90,000
RTO
1,84,9031,75,200
Insurance
54,11148,075
Accessories Charges
021,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
54,81652,341

    Latest News

    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
    27 Dec 2023
    The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out
    27 Dec 2023
    Dense fog has caused havoc in multiple places across North India, resulting in multiple vehicle pile-ups in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
    Dense fog leads to multiple vehicle pile-ups on national highways in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab
    27 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
    India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
    1 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
