In 2026 Honda CBR1000RR-R or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR1000RR-R engine makes power and torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
CBR1000RR-R vs Z H2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Z h2
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|₹ 25.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|16.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1000 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS
|200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS