Ducati Multistrada V4 vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4
STD
₹18.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1158 cc998 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,94,42824,35,175
Ex-Showroom Price
18,99,00021,90,000
RTO
1,51,9201,75,200
Insurance
43,50848,075
Accessories Charges
021,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,01752,341

