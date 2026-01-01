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Multistrada V4 RallyPriceMileageSpecifications
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green

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36.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Key Specs
Engine1158 cc
View all Multistrada V4 Rally specs and features

Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green

Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green Prices

The Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green, is listed at ₹36.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green Mileage

All variants of the Multistrada V4 Rally offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green Colours

The Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Brushed Aluminium And Matt Black.

Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green Engine and Transmission

The Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green is powered by a 1158 cc engine.

Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green Specs & Features

The Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green has Low Battery Indicator, Rear Footpegs, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green Price

Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green

₹36.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
32,73,000
RTO
2,61,840
Insurance
69,204
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,04,044
EMI@77,465/mo
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22 L
Wheelbase
1567 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Saddle Height
840 - 860 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-190/55-17
Front Brake
Double Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
172 PS
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V -10Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green EMI
EMI69,718 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
32,43,639
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
32,43,639
Interest Amount
9,39,468
Payable Amount
41,83,107

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally other Variants

Multistrada V4 Rally Ducati Red

₹35.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
32,40,000
RTO
2,59,200
Insurance
68,686
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,67,886
EMI@76,688/mo
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