|Engine
|1158 cc
The Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green, is listed at ₹36.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Multistrada V4 Rally offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Brushed Aluminium And Matt Black.
The Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green is powered by a 1158 cc engine.
The Multistrada V4 Rally Jade Green has Low Battery Indicator, Rear Footpegs, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts and Bluetooth Connectivity.