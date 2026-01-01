|Engine
|1158 cc
The Multistrada V4 Rally Ducati Red, is listed at ₹32.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Multistrada V4 Rally offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Multistrada V4 Rally Ducati Red is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Brushed Aluminium And Matt Black.
The Multistrada V4 Rally Ducati Red is powered by a 1158 cc engine.
The Multistrada V4 Rally Ducati Red has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty, Hazard Light Switch, Stand Warning and USB Charging Port.