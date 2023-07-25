India-bound 2024 Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 unveiled globally

Triumph has unveiled the 2024 Scrambler 1200 and Scrambler 900 globally. Both motorcycles are now offered in new colour schemes. The manufacturer has not made any changes to the overall design of the motorcycle. The engine and other mechanical components also stay the same. Both motorcycles are expected to reach the Indian market later this year or early next year.

The Scrambler 900 now gets two new colour schemes. There is Cosmic Yellow and Graphite. Both come with Jet Black mudguards, frame cowl and rear panel. These colourways will go on sale alongside the Matt Khaki and Jet Black options.

The Scrambler 1200 gets only one new paint option, which is the Matte Sandstorm. It will go on sale alongside the Sapphire Black, Matte Khaki and Matte Jet Black. The stripe on the fuel tank, the headlight bowl and the side panels are finished in jet black. The bench seat is finished in a brown colour scheme.

The Scrambler 900 continues to come with a 900 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. It produces 64.1 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Then there is the Scrambler 1200, which gets a 1200 cc, parallel-twin engine with liquid cooling and a 270-degree crank. It puts out 88.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 110 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 in Matt Sandstorm.

More recently, the brand just launched the Speed 400 in the Indian market. The deliveries are expected to start from the first week of August. The Scrambler 400 X will also be arriving in October 2023 which shares its underpinnings with the Speed 400 but gets slightly different bodywork and mechanical components.

