HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers India Bound 2024 Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 Unveiled Globally

India-bound 2024 Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 unveiled globally

Triumph has unveiled the 2024 Scrambler 1200 and Scrambler 900 globally. Both motorcycles are now offered in new colour schemes. The manufacturer has not made any changes to the overall design of the motorcycle. The engine and other mechanical components also stay the same. Both motorcycles are expected to reach the Indian market later this year or early next year.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2023, 13:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Triumph Scrambler 900 in Cosmic Yellow
Triumph Scrambler 900 in Cosmic Yellow

The Scrambler 900 now gets two new colour schemes. There is Cosmic Yellow and Graphite. Both come with Jet Black mudguards, frame cowl and rear panel. These colourways will go on sale alongside the Matt Khaki and Jet Black options.

The Scrambler 1200 gets only one new paint option, which is the Matte Sandstorm. It will go on sale alongside the Sapphire Black, Matte Khaki and Matte Jet Black. The stripe on the fuel tank, the headlight bowl and the side panels are finished in jet black. The bench seat is finished in a brown colour scheme.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Scrambler 1200 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 10.73 - 13.75 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx
₹ 10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 10.89 - 11.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Scrambler 1100 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 10.91 - 13.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw F 900 Xr (HT Auto photo)
Bmw F 900 Xr
₹ 10.95 - 12.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed Twin (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Twin
₹10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Scrambler 900 continues to come with a 900 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. It produces 64.1 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Then there is the Scrambler 1200, which gets a 1200 cc, parallel-twin engine with liquid cooling and a 270-degree crank. It puts out 88.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 110 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 in Matt Sandstorm.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 in Matt Sandstorm.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 in Matt Sandstorm.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 in Matt Sandstorm.

More recently, the brand just launched the Speed 400 in the Indian market. The deliveries are expected to start from the first week of August. The Scrambler 400 X will also be arriving in October 2023 which shares its underpinnings with the Speed 400 but gets slightly different bodywork and mechanical components.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2023, 13:49 PM IST
TAGS: go Indian Scrambler Triumph Scrambler 900 Scrambler 1200

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.