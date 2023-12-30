Saved Articles

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition

11.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Key Specs
Engine900 cc
View all Street Scrambler 900 specs and features

Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition Latest Updates

Street Scrambler 900 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.04 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Max Power: 65 PS @ 7250rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 crank angle parallel twin
    • ...Read More

    Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition Price

    Sandstorm Edition
    ₹11.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    900 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,95,000
    RTO
    79,600
    Insurance
    29,321
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,03,921
    EMI@23,728/mo
    Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Wheelbase
    1445 mm
    Height
    1180 mm
    Kerb Weight
    223 kg
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    790 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    255 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    65 PS @ 7250rpm
    Stroke
    80 mm
    Max Torque
    80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    900 cc
    Engine Type
    Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 crank angle parallel twin
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    5-Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    84.6 mm
    Chassis
    Tubular steel, with steel cradles
    Rear Suspension
    Twin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel
    Front Suspension
    41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Underseat storage
    No
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition EMI
    EMI21,355 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,93,528
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,93,528
    Interest Amount
    2,87,760
    Payable Amount
    12,81,288

    Triumph Street Scrambler 900 other Variants

    STD
    ₹10.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    900 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,35,000
    RTO
    74,800
    Insurance
    28,379
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,38,179
    EMI@22,315/mo
    Gold Line Edition
    ₹11.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    900 cc
    View breakup

