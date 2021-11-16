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HomeCompare BikesBonneville Bobber vs Scrambler 900

Triumph Bonneville Bobber vs Triumph Scrambler 900

In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Bobber or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville Bobber engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Bonneville Bobber vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bonneville bobber Scrambler 900
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 12.88 Lakhs₹ 10.25 Lakhs
Mileage22.22 kmpl23.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1200 cc900 cc
Power78 PS PS65 PS PS

Filters
Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
STD
₹12.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 900
Triumph Scrambler 900
STD
₹10.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Bonneville Bobber Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2220 mm-
Wheelbase
1500 mm1445 mm
Height
1055 mm1180 mm
Kerb Weight
251 kg223 kg
Saddle Height
700 mm790 mm
Width
800 mm835 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
260.4 km276 km
Max Speed
150 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
78 PS @ 6100 rpm65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
80 mm80 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 4000 rpm80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1200 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twinLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97.6 mm84.6 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock RSU with linkageTwin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
47 mm Showa cartridge forks41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road,Off-Road
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.4, Trail - 92 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,28,54411,40,595
Ex-Showroom Price
12,87,50010,24,700
RTO
1,03,00081,976
Insurance
38,04433,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,70424,515

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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