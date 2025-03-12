In 2026 Honda CB350RS or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350RS engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
CB350RS vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350rs
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|20.21 PS