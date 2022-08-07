HT Auto
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Hunter 350 Retro
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Stroke
90.519 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc349.34 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchConventional wet clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm75 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,15,3281,82,082
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,9051,49,900
RTO
15,19211,992
Insurance
10,23120,190
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6283,913

