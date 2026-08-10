In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Ronin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Ronin
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|42.95 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|225.9 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|20.4 PS PS