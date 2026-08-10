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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 Ronin
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl42.95 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc225.9 cc
Power20.21 PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm181 mm
Length
2055 mm2040 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1357 mm
Height
1070 mm1170 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg159 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Width
810 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke Alloy Wheels
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm66 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc225.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil CooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks41 mm USD
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadMono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
TripperABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,25,690
RTO
11,54110,055
Insurance
10,37710,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4293,149
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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