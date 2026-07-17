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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Yamaha Xsr 155: Monthly Emi Comparison

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2026, 14:41 pm
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Royal Enfield and Yamaha XSR 155 come with neo-retro styling, but are positioned in different segments.

Hunter 350 vs XSR 155
Royal Enfield and Yamaha XSR 155 come with neo-retro styling, but are positioned in different segments.
Hunter 350 vs XSR 155
Royal Enfield and Yamaha XSR 155 come with neo-retro styling, but are positioned in different segments.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility

The neo-retro motorcycles have been becoming increasingly popular in the Indian market. Two of the popular models in this space are the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Yamaha XSR 155. Both the Yamaha XSR 155 and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 feature neo-retro styling at similar starting price points, despite being positioned in different engine displacement categories. Also, these two motorcycles cater to entirely different riding styles. While the XSR 155 is a lightweight, rev-happy performer, offering superior mileage and technology, the Hunter 350 comes as a relaxed, torque-heavy cruiser character and offers better pillion comfort.

If you are planning to buy a neo-retro motorcycle and the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 as well as the Yamaha XSR 155 are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI for both these models.

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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for these two motorcycles, we have considered both the base and top variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR 155. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures are considered to be 24 months.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced between 137,640 and 171,077 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Yamaha XSR is priced between 149,990 and 161,600 (ex-showroom), depending on the base and top variants of the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI comparison
ModelVariantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Royal Enfield Hunter 350Base 137,6409.5%24 months 6,320
Top 171,077 7,855
Yamaha XSR 155Base 149,990 6,887
Top 161,600 7,420

According to the calculation, for the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the monthly EMI ranges between 6,320 and 7,855. On the other hand, the Yamaha XSR 155 commands a monthly EMI between 6,887 and 7,420.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 17 Jul 2026, 14:41 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Yamaha XSR 155 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Yamaha XSR 155

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