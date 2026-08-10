The ⁠ Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Triumph Speed 400 are two popular retro-modern roadsters in the Indian two-wheeler market. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes as a budget-friendly roadster carrying the value-for-money legacy of the trustworthy brand name Royal Enfield. On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 promises nearly double the power of the Hunter 350 . It commands a higher price tag as well, compared to the Hunter 350.

If you have been planning to buy a retro-modern roadster and the Hunter 350 and Speed 400 are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive guide comparing the monthly EMI these two motorcycles will command.

If you have been planning to buy a retro-modern roadster and the Hunter 350 and Speed 400 are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive guide comparing the monthly EMI these two motorcycles will command.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: How much monthly EMI to pay?

To calculate the monthly EMI and compare them, we have considered the minimum and maximum ex-showroom prices of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which are ₹137,640 and ₹171,077 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 comes priced at ₹234,140 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months. The rate of interest for this calculation has been considered as 9.5%.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Factory Black ₹ 137,640 9.5% 24 months ₹ 6,320 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Moonshot White ₹ 171,077 ₹ 7,855 Triumph Speed 400 ₹ 234,140 ₹ 10,750

According to the calculation, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will command a monthly EMI between ₹6,320 and ₹7,855, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 will command a monthly EMI of ₹10,750.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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