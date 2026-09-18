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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers ⁠tvs Ronin Vs Bajaj Dominar 250: Monthly Emi Comparison

⁠TVS Ronin vs Bajaj Dominar 250: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 18 Sept 2026, 10:52 am
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TVS Ronin is one of the popular offerings in the quarter-litre motorcycle segment in the Indian market, which challenges the Bajaj Dominar 250.

TVS Ronin vs Bajaj Dominar 250
TVS Ronin is one of the popular offerings in the quarter-litre motorcycle segment in the Indian market, which challenges the Bajaj Dominar 250.
TVS Ronin vs Bajaj Dominar 250
TVS Ronin is one of the popular offerings in the quarter-litre motorcycle segment in the Indian market, which challenges the Bajaj Dominar 250.
Bajaj Dominar 250
EMI starting at just
₹2,500/ month
Check Eligibility

TVS Motor Company has just launched the updated version of the TVS Ronin, one of the popular neo-retro motorcycles in the country. Priced between 130,290 and 163,640 (ex-showroom), the updated TVS Ronin comes with a new variant and additional features over and above the existing ones. The motorcycle now gets a mid-level Base+ variant, which is priced at 142,490 (ex-showroom). It comes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The TVS Ronin is positioned as a strong contender in the quarter-litre segment. While it competes with rivals like the Bajaj Dominar 250, the Ronin also challenges even bigger models like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Honda CB350 RS, etc.

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If you have been planning to buy the TVS Ronin and are also considering the Bajaj Dominar 250, here is a quick comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

TVS Ronin vs Bajaj Dominar 250: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI for the TVS Ronin and Bajaj Dominar 250, we have considered the base and top variants of the TVS motorcycle. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

TVS Ronin vs Bajaj Dominar 250: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
TVS Ronin Base (Lightning Black) 130,2909.5%24 months 5,982
TVS Ronin Top (Midnight Blue) 163,640 7,513
Bajaj Dominar 250 186,835 8,578

According to the calculation, the TVS Ronin commands a monthly EMI between 5,982 and 7,513, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Bajaj Dominar 250 commands a monthly EMI of 8,578.

However, customers must note that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, and the repayment tenure selected. Also, offers and discounts impact the monthly EMI.

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First Published Date: 18 Sept 2026, 10:52 am IST
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TAGS: TVS Ronin Bajaj Dominar 250

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