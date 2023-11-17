HT Auto
TVS Motor to enter Europe, ties up with distributor to sell its two-wheelers

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor is geared up to set foot on European soil from January next year. India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer has tied up with Emil Frey, a renowned distributor in Europe with over 100 years of legacy, to sell its models across countries. France will be the first European nation to see TVS Motor two-wheelers with the launch of iQube S electric scooter within the next couple of months. TVS Motor already sells its models in Asia, Africa and Latin American nations.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2023, 12:25 PM
TVS X
TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
TVS X
TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.

TVS Motor plans to leverage benefit of Emil Frey's extensive distribution network across Europe to sell its models. Among the eight two-wheelers TVS plans to sell in the continent include electric models like the iQube S and X electric scooters besides other models like Jupiter 125, NTORQ, Raider, Ronin, Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 310.

TVS Motor entering frey in the European two-wheeler market is expected to boost its exports. Currently, nearly a quarter of its overall sales comes from exports of two-wheeler models across in countries across the world. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director at TVS Motor said, “This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers. In having a partner like Emil Frey, there is a coming together of two century old, pedigreed organisations, both driven by shared values of responsible and sustainable mobility and customer service. Together, we are excited to serve customers and two-wheeler aficionados in Europe and look forward to a successful partnership."

Emil Frey will help TVS Motor to prioritise countries with strong two-wheeler demand. France will be the first country to get TVS Motor's entire range of two-wheelers, including ICE and EV models, from January 2024. Lorenz Frey-Hilti, Director at Emil Frey Group said, "We take great pride in forging a robust and loyal partnership between our two esteemed traditional companies in the mobility sector. Together, we seamlessly blend heritage with innovation. I am very proud that TVS Motor Company is relying on our expertise in the European market and using our distribution network to bring their great products to customers. Our two companies complement each other perfectly and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish."

TVS Motor clocked its highest ever monthly sales in India with 4.34 lakh units sold in October. The sales grew by 21 per cent compared to October last year. Its iQube electric scooter remains one of the best-selling EVs in the segment with 20,153 units sold last month.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2023, 12:25 PM IST
