TVS Motor records highest-ever monthly sales in October

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported its highest-ever monthly sales of 434,714 units in October, witnessing a growth of 21% as against 360,288 units sold in the year-ago period. Its total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 22% at 420,610 units as compared to 344,630 units sold in October of 2022. Its domestic two-wheeler sales grew 25%, increasing from 275,934 units in the year-ago period to 344,957 units in October.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2023, 17:14 PM
TVS scooter sales registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 135,190 units in October of 2022 to 165,135 units last month.
TVS scooter sales registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 135,190 units in October of 2022 to 165,135 units last month.

Motorcycle sales stood at 201,965 units last month as compared to 164,568 units in the year-ago period, witnessing a growth of 23%. Scooter sales registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 135,190 units in October of 2022 to 165,135 units last month.

Sales of TVS iQube electric scooter stood at 20,153 units last month as against sales of 8,103 units in October of 2022. Three-wheeler sales of the company stood at 14,104 units last month as against 15,658 units in October of 2022.

In terms of exports, the company registered a growth of 6% with sales increasing from 82,816 units in the corresponding month a year ago to 87,952 units last month. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 68,696 units in October of 2022 to 75,653 units last month.

In a separate development, the company launched the new Ronin Special Edition in the country priced at 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition brings cosmetic and feature upgrades to the modern-retro motorcycle, a first from the brand, and aims to amp up the excitement for the festive period. It gets new Nimbus Grey shade with different body graphics as compared to the standard version.

The bike gets a triple-tone colour scheme with the grey shade as the base, followed by white and red stripes running across the fuel tank and side panels. The Ronin special edition also gets subtle detailing on the R logo pattern, while the wheel rims and headlamp bezel are finished in black.

