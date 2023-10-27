TVS Ronin Special Edition arrives for the festive season, priced at 1.73 lakh

Building on the auspicious period of the festive season, TVS Motor Company has launched the new Ronin Special Edition in the country priced at ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The TVS Ronin Special Edition brings cosmetic and feature upgrades to the modern-retro motorcycle, a first from the brand, and aims to amp up the excitement for the festive period.

The TVS Ronin Special Edition gets a new Nimbus Grey shade with different body graphics as compared to the standard version. The bike gets a triple-tone colour scheme with the grey shade as the base, followed by white and red stripes running across the fuel tank and side panels. The Ronin special edition also gets subtle detailing on the R logo pattern, while the wheel rims and headlamp bezel are finished in black. The special edition motorcycle also gets pre-fitted accessories including a USB charger, visor, and a differently designed EFI cover.

Speaking on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “As a passionate motorcyclist, there's no telling where your ride will take you or what unexpected experiences you'll encounter along the way – that’s where the TVS RONIN comes in with its modern-retro build and loaded features. TVS RONIN was launched last year as the first premium lifestyle segment motorcycle from the house of TVS Motor. One year later, our #Unscripted modern-retro motorcycle is inspiring thousands across India to write their own stories, their own way. With this new edition, we are confident to take that journey forward and charter exciting journeys."

There are no mechanical changes and the TVS Ronin Special Edition continues to use the 225.9 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 20.1 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch. The bike gets 41 mm USD front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 300 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets a T-shaped LED DRL, LED headlamp, two riding modes - Rain and Urban, adjustable levers, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Compared to the range-topping Ronin TD variant, the Ronin special edition commands a premium of ₹4,000.

