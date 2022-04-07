|Max Power
|17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
|12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
|Stroke
|52.9 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Mapped ignition system
|Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|9.6 : 1
|Displacement
|159.7 cc
|149 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
|Wet, Multiple-disc
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|62 mm
|57.3 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,743
|₹1,36,912
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,07,315
|₹1,16,800
|RTO
|₹8,585
|₹9,874
|Insurance
|₹8,843
|₹6,888
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,350
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,681
|₹2,942