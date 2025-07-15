In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Fz-x
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS