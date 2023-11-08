HT Auto
Yamaha announces festive offers on FZ-X, FZS, Fascino & Ray-ZR for Diwali

Yamaha Motor India has rolled out special offers across its commuter motorcycles and scooters for the auspicious period of Diwali. The exclusive offer extends to the Yamaha FZ-X, FZS V3, and FZS V4 motorcycle range, as well as the Yamaha Fascino and Ray-ZR 125 cc scooters. The company is offering instant cashback on select models.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2023, 16:51 PM
The offers extend to the Yamaha FZ-X, FZS V3, FZS V4, Fascino 125 and Ray-ZR 125 models
The offers extend to the Yamaha FZ-X, FZS V3, FZS V4, Fascino 125 and Ray-ZR 125 models

Yamaha India is offering a discount of 5,000 on the FZ-X, while the FZS V3 and FZS V4 get an instant cashback of 3,000 respectively. The Fascino and Ray-ZR 125 scooters also get 3,000 cashback each. In addition to the cashback, the company is offering low down payment and attractive finance schemes during the festive season.

Also Read : Amazon, Flipkart offer big Diwali discount on Hero's Vida V1 electric scooter

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray-ZR 125 FI Hybrid get a cashback of 3,000 each
The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray-ZR 125 FI Hybrid get a cashback of 3,000 each

Do note that the offers do not extend to the brand’s more premium models like the MT-15 and YZF-R15 V4 motorcycles, as well as the Aerox 155 maxi-styled scooter. The new schemes should help the Japanese two-wheeler maker find the boost in its commuter range against rivals.

In related news, Yamaha is gearing up to introduce its new premium motorcycles in India in the next few weeks. The company is expected to bring the MT-03 and YZF-R3 to the market, while the R7 and MT-07 middleweight offerings are also on the cards. Yamaha showcased its new premium motorcycle range during the Indian round of MotoGP in September this year. The new motorcycles are expected to arrive by December this year and will most likely be locally assembled in India.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2023, 16:51 PM IST
Yamaha Motor India Diwali Offers Discounts Festive offers Yamaha RayZR Yamaha FZS Yamaha FZX Yamaha Fascino

