Amazon, Flipkart offer big Diwali discount on Hero's Vida V1 electric scooter

One can save big time on buying a new electric scooter this Diwali. Online shopping portals have announced benefits on purchasing Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter through their portals. Amazon and Flipkart, two of India's most popular e-Commerce sites, are offering up to 33,500 benefit on the electric scooter from Hero's EV brand this Diwali. The offer is already on and will be applicable till a day before the Diwali festival on November 12. Here is a look what the benefits will include.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM
Vida V1
The Vida V1 electric scooter is priced from ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Flipkart is offering big discount on the electric scooter till November 11.
Vida V1
The Vida V1 electric scooter is priced from ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Flipkart is offering big discount on the electric scooter till November 11.

Hero's Vida V1 electric scooter is priced at 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). However, one can buy it for as less as 94,600 in Delhi through Amazon, where it is offered at an instant discount of 33,500. If one adds the benefits available under the Delhi government's EV policy, the price drops below the 1 lakh mark. On Flipkart, the Vida V1 electric scooter is offered with a flat discount of 30,000. According to Flipkart, the discounted price includes charger and FAME subsidy offered by the Centre. The price of the V1 e-scooter becomes 1.11 lakh before additional benefits under state EV schemes.

Vida V1 price and rivals:

Hero's Vida V1 electric scooter was launched last year in October at a price of 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants called Plus and Pro, the Vida V1 rivals the likes of Ola S1, Ather 450, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak electric scooters in India.

Vida V1 range and features:

Vida V1 electric scooter comes with range of up to 110 km in a single charge, can hit a top speed of up to 80 kmph and can also sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. It offers four ride modes which include Eco, Ride, Sport and Custom. Vida offers the V1 electric scooter with two removable batteries which can be charged remotely. VIDA V1 also offers portable charger which can be carried in the boot space and plug in at any standard 5A socket. It takes nearly six hours to fully recharge the electric scooter.

Vida V1 electric scooter also boasts of several features. These include a 7-inch TFT with Touch display which also offers Dark mode, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, electronic seat and handle lock, cruise control, 2-way-throttle for reverse and regen assist. There are safety features which include the likes of anti-theft alarm, track my bike, geofencing, remote immobilisation, vehicle diagnostics, SOS alert with button and more.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Chetak Electric Vehicles S1 V1 Vida Hero MotoCorp Electric vehicle EV

