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FZ Blue FlexPriceSpecifications
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex Front Right View
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Yamaha FZ Blue Flex STD

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1.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yamaha FZ Blue Flex Key Specs
Engine149 cc
View all FZ Blue Flex specs and features

FZ Blue Flex STD

FZ Blue Flex STD Prices

The FZ Blue Flex STD, is listed at ₹1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

FZ Blue Flex STD Mileage

All variants of the FZ Blue Flex offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

FZ Blue Flex STD Colours

The FZ Blue Flex STD is available in 1 colour option: Metallic Black.

FZ Blue Flex STD Engine and Transmission

The FZ Blue Flex STD is powered by a 149 cc engine.

FZ Blue Flex STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the FZ Blue Flex's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZS FI V4 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.2 Lakhs.

FZ Blue Flex STD Specs & Features

The FZ Blue Flex STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Idle Stop/Start, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex STD Price

FZ Blue Flex STD

₹1.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,24,240
RTO
9,939
Insurance
7,190
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,41,369
EMI@3,039/mo
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Yamaha FZ Blue Flex STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2000 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1065 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.7 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
12.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-Valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Swingarm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex STD EMI
EMI2,735 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,27,232
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,27,232
Interest Amount
36,851
Payable Amount
1,64,083

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
+1
FZ Blue FlexvsHornet 2.0
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
+1
FZ Blue FlexvsFZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs
FZ Blue FlexvsFZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
FZ Blue FlexvsFZ-X
Yamaha FZ-RAVE

Yamaha FZ-RAVE

1.2 Lakhs
FZ Blue FlexvsFZ-RAVE
Yamaha FZ-S Fi

Yamaha FZ-S Fi

1.3 - 1.39 Lakhs
+3
FZ Blue FlexvsFZ-S Fi

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