|Engine
|149 cc
The FZ Blue Flex STD, is listed at ₹1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the FZ Blue Flex offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The FZ Blue Flex STD is available in 1 colour option: Metallic Black.
The FZ Blue Flex STD is powered by a 149 cc engine.
In the FZ Blue Flex's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZS FI V4 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.2 Lakhs.
The FZ Blue Flex STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Idle Stop/Start, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.