Yamaha FZ Blue Flex launched in India at 1.24 lakh with E20-E85 flex-fuel compatibility

Yamaha Motor India has expanded its FZ portfolio with the launch of the new FZ Blue Flex, a flex-fuel motorcycle aimed at supporting India's transition towards cleaner mobility solutions. Priced at ₹1,24,240 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the motorcycle is capable of running on ethanol-blended fuels ranging from E20 to E85.

According to the company, the FZ Blue Flex aligns with the government's push for ethanol-based fuels so that the dependence on conventional fossil fuels can be reduced.

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex: Engine and flex-fuel capability

Powering the FZ Blue Flex is the familiar 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine from the standard FZ range. The engine has been engineered to operate on ethanol blends from E20 up to E85, allowing riders to use higher ethanol content fuels as they become more widely available across the country.

The engine develops 11.53 bhp of power and 12.8 Nm of peak torque, and comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

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Design remains familiar

Visually, the FZ Blue Flex retains the muscular styling of the FZ family. It gets a full LED projector headlamp with integrated position lamps, a sculpted fuel tank with aerodynamic extensions, faux air vents and a compact exhaust.

Other design highlights include a single-piece seat and an LED tail lamp, while the motorcycle will be offered in a single Metallic Black colour option.

Features and hardware

The motorcycle rides on telescopic front forks and a rear swingarm suspension setup. Braking duties are supported by ABS, which is aimed at improving rider confidence and safety.

Mechanically, the overall package remains similar to the standard FZ, with the major update being its ability to run on a wider range of ethanol-blended fuels.

Availability

Yamaha will retail the FZ Blue Flex through select Blue Square dealerships across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the launch, Hajime Aota, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said the company believes achieving carbon neutrality will require multiple technologies rather than relying on a single solution. He added that the introduction of Blue Flex technology complements Yamaha's electric vehicle strategy while aligning with India's evolving biofuel policies and the brand's global sustainability goals.

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