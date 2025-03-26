Bajaj Platina 110 ABS to Hero Xtreme 160R 2V: Five most affordable bikes with ABS in India under ₹1.20 lakh
- Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the most affordable bike in India with ABS.
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) is one of the key safety features that has become a common technology available in most cars and motorcycles. ABS can prove to be invaluable on treacherous road conditions, by reducing the risk associated with sudden braking manoeuvres. India has dynamic traffic conditions and motorcycles are the most vulnerable motorized vehicles on roads, ABS is one of the highly crucial safety features required to be on bikes.
If you are looking for the most affordable motorcycles with ABS in India, here are five options to consider under ₹1.20 lakh.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the only 110-cc motorcycle in this list. Also, it is the most affordable motorcycle in India to have ABS. The bike comes priced at ₹71,558 (ex-showroom). Known as a popular commuter motorcycle, the Bajaj Platina is a popular model among consumers in both urban and rural markets, owing to its practicality, affordability and value-for-money proposition.
Hero Xtreme 125R is a naked streetfighter with a sporty design, powered by a 125 cc engine. With the rapidly evolving consumer focus on 125 cc motorcycles as the new entry-level models instead of 100-110 cc models, the Hero Xtreme 125R is a key model in the market. Priced at ₹99,500 (ex-showroom), this motorcycle comes as the second most affordable model in India with ABS. The Xtreme 125R comes undercutting its closest rival the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 by ₹7,000.
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is another 125 cc bike in this list, which recently received ABS. The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes priced from ₹1 lakh, but the ABS-equipped version commands a premium of ₹7,000. Interestingly, the ABS-equipped Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes with a sporty design as well as features like an LED headlight and a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity among others.
One of the most popular motorcycles in India, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 still commands a significant sales number despite being in business for more than two decades. The motorcycle is priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with ABS. Despite the new range of Pulsar NS and N motorcycles, the original Pulsar's silhouette is available with the Pulsar 150.
The Hero Xtreme 160R 2V, priced at ₹1.11 (ex-showroom) is another motorcycle in this list. The Hero Xtreme 160R comes as a light, nimble, frugal and affordable bike and it comes equipped with ABS.
