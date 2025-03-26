HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Platina 110 Abs To Hero Xtreme 160r 2v: Top 5 Most Affordable Bikes With Abs In India Priced Under 1.20 Lakh

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS to Hero Xtreme 160R 2V: Five most affordable bikes with ABS in India under 1.20 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the most affordable bike in India with ABS.
Platina
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the most affordable bike in India with ABS.
Platina
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the most affordable bike in India with ABS.

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) is one of the key safety features that has become a common technology available in most cars and motorcycles. ABS can prove to be invaluable on treacherous road conditions, by reducing the risk associated with sudden braking manoeuvres. India has dynamic traffic conditions and motorcycles are the most vulnerable motorized vehicles on roads, ABS is one of the highly crucial safety features required to be on bikes.

If you are looking for the most affordable motorcycles with ABS in India, here are five options to consider under 1.20 lakh.

1 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the only 110-cc motorcycle in this list. Also, it is the most affordable motorcycle in India to have ABS. The bike comes priced at 71,558 (ex-showroom). Known as a popular commuter motorcycle, the Bajaj Platina is a popular model among consumers in both urban and rural markets, owing to its practicality, affordability and value-for-money proposition.

2 Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R is a naked streetfighter with a sporty design, powered by a 125 cc engine. With the rapidly evolving consumer focus on 125 cc motorcycles as the new entry-level models instead of 100-110 cc models, the Hero Xtreme 125R is a key model in the market. Priced at 99,500 (ex-showroom), this motorcycle comes as the second most affordable model in India with ABS. The Xtreme 125R comes undercutting its closest rival the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 by 7,000.

3 Bajaj Pulsar NS125

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is another 125 cc bike in this list, which recently received ABS. The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes priced from 1 lakh, but the ABS-equipped version commands a premium of 7,000. Interestingly, the ABS-equipped Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes with a sporty design as well as features like an LED headlight and a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity among others.

4 Bajaj Pulsar 150

One of the most popular motorcycles in India, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 still commands a significant sales number despite being in business for more than two decades. The motorcycle is priced at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with ABS. Despite the new range of Pulsar NS and N motorcycles, the original Pulsar's silhouette is available with the Pulsar 150.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Super Splendor (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹80,848
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 110
Engine Icon115.45 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹71,354
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Engine Icon149.5 cc Mileage Icon47.5 kmpl
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xtreme 160r (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160R
Engine Icon163 cc Mileage Icon49.65 kmpl
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xtreme 125r (HT Auto photo)
Hero  Xtreme 125R
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon66 kmpl
₹96,425
Compare
View Offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon63 kmpl
₹83,598
Compare
View Offers
5 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V

The Hero Xtreme 160R 2V, priced at 1.11 (ex-showroom) is another motorcycle in this list. The Hero Xtreme 160R comes as a light, nimble, frugal and affordable bike and it comes equipped with ABS.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Platina 110 Bajaj Platina 110 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Pulsar 150 Pulsar NS125 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Hero Xtreme 125R Xtreme 125R Hero Hero Xtreme 160R 2V Xtreme 160R 2V Bajaj Auto Hero MotoCorp Automotive safety

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.