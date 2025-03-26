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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 180

Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Apache rtr 180
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage46 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc177.4 cc
Power15 PS PS17.13 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Tank View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2029 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg140 kg
Height
1052 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
793 mm730 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph113 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63.3 mm58 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
163.2 cc177.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 ValveSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi plate clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Bore
57.3 mm62 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond TypeDouble Cradle Synchro STIFF
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushTelescopic Forks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage TechnologyMuffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8441,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7491,24,890
RTO
8,6809,991
Insurance
11,41511,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6833,151

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Raider

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