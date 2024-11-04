Planning to buy TVS Apache RTR 160? Here are 5 alternative bikes to consider

The 160 cc motorcycles in India have become quite popular recently. These motorcycles suit people who are upgrading from 100 cc or 125 cc but they don't want a regular 150 cc commuter, instead, they want something that has some fun and character. Here comes the TVS Apache RTR 160 which was one of the first motorcycles to enter this segment.

TVS Apache RTR 160 was first introduced back in 2006 as the rival to the Bajaj Pulsar. The latest iteration of the Apache RTR 160 is priced between ₹1.20 lakh and ₹1.29 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

The motorcycle is offered in three variants - Drum, Disc and Bluetooth. There are few special editions as well which cost a bit more. Powering the motorcycle is a 159.7cc air-cooled two-valve single-cylinder engine. It puts out 16 bhp and 12.7 Nm in Sport riding mode whereas in Urban and Raind modes, the power and torque output falls to 13 bhp and 12.7 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

If you are considering buying the TVS Apache RTR 160 then here are five other motorcycles that you might want to consider first.