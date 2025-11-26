HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Xtreme 160r 4v Cruise Control Launched At 1.34 Lakh With Ride By Wire And New Tech

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets new cruise control variant, priced from 1,34,100

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 26 Nov 2025, 19:12 pm
  • Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new top-spec variant of the Xtreme 160R 4V featuring ride-by-wire throttle with cruise control and more tech.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at ₹1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at ₹1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire
The Xtreme 160R 4V is offered in a new Matt Shadow Grey paint scheme highlighted with neon yellow accents on the tank shrouds, engine cover and tail section. It comes with a new LED headlamp design derived from the bigger Xtreme 250R, beefing up the streetfighter’s visual identity.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control: New features

This update also adds three riding modes: Rain, Road and Sport. Riders can switch between modes via an updated switchgear, while the bike also receives a new full-colour LCD instrument cluster borrowed from the Xtreme 250R. In addition to cruise control and riding modes, the added features include a drag race timer with 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile run recording, along with the newly introduced colour LCD display.

CategoryDetails
Variant NameHero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control
Price (Ex-showroom, India) 1,34,100
Colour OptionMatt Shadow Grey with neon yellow accents
New AdditionsRide-by-wire throttle system, Cruise control, Three riding modes, New LED headlamp, Full-colour LCD display, Drag race timer
Riding ModesRain, Road, Sport
Instrument ConsoleFull-colour LCD display with 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile timer
Engine163.2 cc, air-oil-cooled, 4-valve
Power Output16.6 bhp
Torque14.6 Nm
Gearbox5-speed manual
Suspension37 mm KYB USD forks (front), 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock (rear)
Brakes276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc
ABSDual-channel ABS (standard)
TyresFront – 100/80 R17, Rear – 130/70 R17
Wheels17-inch alloy wheels

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control: Engine and Chassis

All mechanical hardware, including the chassis, braking setup and suspension, remain unchanged from the standard line-up. The motorcycle continues to be powered by the 163.2 cc, air-oil-cooled, four-valve engine producing 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm KYB inverted forks and a 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc with dual-channel ABS offered as standard on the cruise control variant. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 100/80-section front and 130/70-section rear tyres.

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 125R Dual-channel ABS variant launched in India at 1.04 lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Positioning

The launch further expands the existing Xtreme 160R 4V range, positioning the new variant above the Standard, Connected and Premium trims. The motorcycle continues to compete in the premium 160 cc streetfighter category against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer and Yamaha FZ FI V4.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 Nov 2025, 19:12 pm IST
TAGS: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V motorcycle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

